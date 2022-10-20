AP Entertainment Digest for Thursday, October 20, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit Entertainment Coverage Plan for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available here. All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. THURSDAY, October 20 TOP STORIES: FILM-WENDELL AND WILD — It’s been more than a... READ MORE

THURSDAY, October 20

TOP STORIES:

FILM-WENDELL AND WILD — It’s been more than a decade since stop-motion animation maverick Henry Selick (“The Night Before Christmas,” “Coraline”) made a movie. “Wendell & Wild,” Selick’s upcoming Netflix movie featuring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as a pair of demons, is also a stop-motion animation unlike any before it, led by a young Black protagonist and infused with an Afro Punk spirit. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

ANNA MAY WONG COIN — More than 60 years after her death, actress Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American to grace U.S. currency. The U.S. Mint announced it will begin shipping quarters with her likeness later this month, to the delight of Asian Americans who say she paved the way in Hollywood for them. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

GLIMPSE-SPACEY-HAGGIS-COURTHOUSES — In New York, two #MeToo lawsuits have gone to trial, side-by-said. The lawsuits against Paul Haggis and Kevin Spacey are being litigated at adjacent courthouses where the media outside sits await each morning. By Ted Shaffrey. UPCOMING: 300 words, photo.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-KEVIN SPACEY — Lawyers deliver their closing arguments in a civil trial over the actor Anthony Rapp’s allegation that the film star Kevin Spacey subjected him to an unwanted sexual advance at age 14. UPCOMING, with photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HAGGIS — Testimony continues in a civil trial over a rape allegation against Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis. By Jennifer Peltz. UPCOMING, with photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — Jury selection resumes Thursday at the Los Angeles sexual assault and rape trial of Harvey Weinstein. Twelve jurors and 10 alternates are expected to be seated this week. Opening statements are expected to begin next week. Story on merits.

MUSIC EDUCATION — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who is also a musician, meets with music teachers from around the country to talk about the importance of music in the classroom. By AP Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. UPCOMING, with photos.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-BLACK ADAM — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Tuesday: 900 words, film images.

FILM REVIEW-THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Tuesday: 775 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-TICKET TO PARADISE — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Monday: 720 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-MY POLICEMAN — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Thursday. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-DESCENDANT — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-AFTERSUN — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2 p.m. Thursday, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-TAYLOR SWIFT — Reviewed by Elise Ryan. UPCOMING: Friday, 400 words, album cover.

MUSIC REVIEW-QUAVO AND TAKEOFF — Reviewed by Nardos Haile. SENT: Tuesday: 314 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-LIBERATION DAY — By George Saunders. Reviewed by Ann Levin. SENT Monday: 425 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF AN ORDINARY — By Paul Newman. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. SENT Tuesday: 776 words, cover image

BOOK REVIEW-THE LAST CHAIRLIFT — By John Irving. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 598 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-DEMON COPPERHEAD — By Barbara Kingsolver. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 520 words, cover image.

