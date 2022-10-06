AP Entertainment Digest for Thursday, October 6, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. THURSDAY, October 6 TOP STORIES: MUSIC-LORETTA LYNN-ABORTION — Loretta Lynn, the Grammy-winning country music icon who died Tuesday... READ MORE

THURSDAY, October 6

TOP STORIES:

MUSIC-LORETTA LYNN-ABORTION — Loretta Lynn, the Grammy-winning country music icon who died Tuesday at 90, lived through — and sang about — decades of advancements for women’s social movements, achievements now endangered. By Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 925 words, photos.

EU-NOBEL PRIZE-LITERATURE — French author Annie Ernaux, who has fearlessly mined her own biography to explore life in France since the 1940s, won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for work that illuminates murky corners of memory, family and society. By David Keyton, Jill Lawless and Masha Macpherson. SENT: 975 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-KEVIN SPACEY — Kevin Spacey has arrived at a courthouse in New York City to defend himself in a lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp, the actor who was the first in a string of people to publicly accuse the “House of Cards” star of sexual misconduct. Jury selection began Thursday in a trial expected to last about two weeks. By Larry Neumeister. SENT: 525 words, photos.

BOOKS-JADA PINKETT SMITH — Jada Pinkett Smith has a lifetime of thoughts she’d like to set down. The actor, singer entrepreneur and host of “Red Table Talk” has a deal for what Dey Street Books is calling an “honest and gripping memoir” that will cover her “complicated marriage to Will Smith,” among other topics. The book is currently untitled and scheduled for next fall. SENT: 298 words, photo.

SILENT FILMS-LOBBY CARDS — More than 10,000 movie theater lobby cards from the silent film era that promoted the romances, comedies and adventures of the day are being digitized for preservation and publication online, through an agreement formed between a Chicago-based collector and Dartmouth College. By Kathy McCormack. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BLACK ENTREPENEURS DAY — Venus Williams, Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shaquille O’Neal and Killer Mike are among those set to participate in a celebration of African American business success and possibility. SENT: 250 words, photos.

___

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-TAR — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Wednesday: 700 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-TRIANGLE OF SADNESS — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Wednesday: 791 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-AMSTERDAM — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Tuesday: 638 words, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-TYLER CHILDERS — Reviewed by Scott Stroud. SENT Wednesday: 366 words, cover image.

THEATER REVIEW-1776 — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Thursday: 700 words, photos.

BOOK REVIEW-JACKAL — By Erin E. Adams. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Monday: 469 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-OUR MISSING HEARTS — By Celeste Ng. Reviewed by Anita Snow. SENT Monday: 398 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE HERO OF THIS BOOK — By Elizabeth McCracken. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 430 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-OVER MY DEAD BODY — By Greg Melville. Reviewed by Jeff Rowe. SENT TUESDAY: 545 words, cover image.

