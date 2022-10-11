AP Entertainment Digest for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. TUESDAY, October 11 TOP STORIES: SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-KEVIN SPACEY — The actor Anthony Rapp retakes the witness stand in... READ MORE

TUESDAY, October 11

TOP STORIES:

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-KEVIN SPACEY — The actor Anthony Rapp retakes the witness stand in his lawsuit against the film start Kevin Spacey, who he accuses of making unwanted sexual advances when he was 14. By Larry Neumeister. Developing from ongoing trial coverage. UPCOMING: with photos.

BOOKS-ANNIE ERNAUX — Since Annie Ernaux won the Nobel literature prize last week, the French author’s books have gained enough new admirers that many titles are out of stock on Amazon.com and at physical bookstores. But at Albertine Books on Manhattan’s Upper East, her appearance Monday night felt less like an introduction than a gathering of old friends, French and American alike. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 575 words, photos.

CHILDREN’S BOOKS-GUN VIOLENCE — Demand has been growing steadily for children’s books that address traumatic events such as school shootings. Sales of books for young people on violence, grief, and emotions have increased for nine straight years, with nearly six million copies sold in 2021 — more than double the amount in 2012. By Claire Savage. SENT: 825 words, photos.

HARRIS-SETH MEYERS — Kamala Harris appeared early Tuesday on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in a taped appearance, using her first late-night network TV appearance since becoming vice president to reflect on how her life has changed since she got the job — including a shortage of emojis. SENT: 190 words, photo.

TV-Q&A-THE WINCHESTERS — Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly are premiering their new TV series “The Winchesters,” with a built-in fan base. The series, debuting Oct. 11 on The CW, is a prequel of the long-running show “Supernatural and tells the love story of Mary and John Winchester, a monster-hunting couple. By Alicia Rancilio. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, video.

NIELSENS — Coverage of top rated programs, including the top 20 prime-time programs for week of Oct. 3-9, as reported by the Nielsen company. UPCOMING by 6:30 p.m.

REVIEWS:

