AP Entertainment Digest for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit Entertainment Coverage Plan for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available here. All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. TUESDAY, October 18 TOP STORIES: SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Danny Masterson, former star of... READ MORE

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit Entertainment Coverage Plan for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available here. All times Eastern unless otherwise stated.

TUESDAY, October 18

TOP STORIES:

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Danny Masterson, former star of the long-running Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show,” will face charges that he raped three women some 20 years ago in a trial that takes place against the backdrop of the Church of Scientology. Jury selection is under way and opening statements are expected to begin this week in a Los Angeles court in the trial of the 46-year-old Masterson. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 990 words, photos.

MEDIA-SEMAFOR LAUNCH — The media organization Semafor launches Tuesday with no less an ambition than reinventing the news story. The much-publicized news site is the brainchild of Ben Smith, former media columnist at The New York Times, and Justin Smith, ex-executive at Bloomberg Media. Semafor says it plans to structure stories to make clear what is news, and what is analysis or opinion. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 550 words.

BOOKS-WINFREY-KINGSOLVER — Oprah Winfrey’s newest book club choice is Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield.” By AP National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 200 words, photo.

FILM-BANSHEES OF INISHERIN — Fourteen years after his debut film, “In Bruges,” Martin McDonagh has gotten the band back together. In “Banshees of Inisherin,” one of the fall’s most acclaimed movies, McDonagh has reteamed Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in a dark comedy about a feud between two friends on a remote Irish island. In an interview, McDonagh, Farrell and Gleeson discuss their unique chemistry. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

NETFLIX-RESULTS — Netflix is expected to report it has reversed its recent subscriber losses with a modest summertime gain that its management is hoping it can build upon with the upcoming launch of a cheaper version of the video streaming service that will include ads for the first time. UPCOMING.

___

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-BLACK ADAM — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Tuesday: 800 words, film images. Eds; Embargo lifts at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET.

FILM REVIEW-THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-MY POLICEMAN — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Thursday. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-DESCENDANT — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-AFTERSUN — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-TICKET TO PARADISE — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Monday: 720 words, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-TAYLOR SWIFT — By Elise Ryan. UPCOMING: Friday, 400 words, album cover.

BOOK REVIEW-LIBERATION DAY — By George Saunders, Reviewed by Ann Levin. SENT Monday: 425 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF AN ORDINARY — By Paul Newman. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. UPCOMING Tuesday: 800 words, cover image

BOOK REVIEW-THE LAST CHAIRLIFT — By John Irving. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 598 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-DEMON COPPERHEAD — By Barbara Kingsolver. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 520 words, cover image.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.