AP Entertainment Digest for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit Entertainment Coverage Plan for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available here. All times Eastern unless otherwise stated.

TUESDAY, October 25

TOP STORIES:

FILM-IRANIAN DRAMA — While protests rage in Iran, a new acclaimed film dramatizes the plight of women in the Middle Eastern country. The based-on-a-true-story thriller stars Zar Amir-Ebrahimi as a journalist investigating a serial killer hunting women. Amir-Ebrahimi was on of Iran’s top TV stars before the leaking of a private video forced her to flee and restart her life in Europe. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

NIELSENS — By putting out its own, higher estimate each week of how many people watch its Thursday night football game, Amazon Prime is making a bold public challenge to the Nielsen company. By Media Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. With NIELSENS-LIST. UPCOMING , By 12:00 a.m. EDT, photo.

BOOKS-BARTLETT’S QUOTATIONS — Bartlett’s Quotations tries to keep in an era of endless words. By National Writer Hillel Italie. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — The first of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers to testify at his Los Angeles sexual assault trial is set to return to the stand on Tuesday. The woman, a model and actor from Italy, broke down during her testimony at the end of the court day Monday when she described Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex in a hotel room in 2013. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

___

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-ARMAGEDDON TIME — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-WENDELL AND WILD — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING: 700 words by Wednesday at 6 p.m., film stills.

FILM REVIEW-CALL JANE — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-THE GOOD NURSE — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Thursday. Film stills.

BOOK REVIEW-MURDER AT THE JUBILEE RALLY — By Terry Shames. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Monday: 427 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-AND THERE WAS LIGHT — By Jon Meacham. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. SENT Monday: 794 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-TED KENNEDY — By John A. Farrell. Reviewed by Andrew DeMillo. SENT Monday: 349 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-I EXAGGERATE MY BRUSHES WITH FAME — By Kevin Nealon. Reviewed by Mike Householder. UPCOMING Tuesday: 400 words, book cover.

