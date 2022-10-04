AP Entertainment Digest for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. TUESDAY, October 4 TOP STORIES: TV-MAKING BLACK AMERICA — America slammed the door in the face of Black... READ MORE

TUESDAY, October 4

TOP STORIES:

TV-MAKING BLACK AMERICA — America slammed the door in the face of Black progress time after time, and time after time African Americans responded by thriving in a society of their own making. The result was a parallel “sepia world” in which Black lives and culture could flourish despite entrenched racism, says filmmaker and scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., who details the social history in a four-part PBS series, “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine.” By Television Writer Lynn Elber. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

MUSIC-GEFFEN HALL REOPENS — After a two-year $550 million renovation that was sped up due to the pandemic, the New York Philharmonic returns to David Geffen Hall for a series of openings beginning on Thursday night. The changes, which range from replacing the box office with a giant screen to changing the orchestra space and stage, are aimed at improving the hall’s much-maligned acoustics. By Ronald Blum: UPCOMING: 1,175 words, photos, by 3 p.m.

FRANCE-PARIS FASHION WEEK — An understated collection awaited Chanel’s VIP guests for one of the biggest shows of Paris Fashion Week’s final day. For spring, the Parisian stalwart’s designer, Virginie Viard, gently riffed on the 1980s in an overall simple collection doused in black and white and which seemed like it had nothing to prove. By Fashion Writer Thomas Adamson. SENT: 245 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-THE ONION — The satirical site The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The online humor publication has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of the Parma, Ohio, police force on social media. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 365 words, photo.

DENMARK-MONARCHY — Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has apologized for upsetting members of her family with a decision to strip the royal titles from four of her grandchildren, but has refused to change her mind. By Jan M. Olsen. SENT: 537 words, photos.

NIELSENS — Coverage of top rated programs, including the top 20 prime-time programs for week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, as reported by the Nielsen company. UPCOMING by 6:30 p.m.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-TAR — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by Wednesday at 6 p.m., film stills.

FILM REVIEW-AMSTERDAM — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING: 700 words by Wednesday at 6 p.m., film stills.

THEATER REVIEW-1776 — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Thursday: 700 words at 10 pm ET, photos.

BOOK REVIEW-JACKAL — By Erin E. Adams. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Monday: 469 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-OUR MISSING HEARTS — By Celeste Ng. Reviewed by Anita Snow. SENT Monday: 398 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE HERO OF THIS BOOK — By Elizabeth McCracken. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 430 words, cover image.

