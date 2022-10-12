AP Entertainment Digest for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. WEDNESDAY, October 12 TOP STORIES: FILM-TILL — Whoopi Goldberg says it took more than two decades for Hollywood... READ MORE

WEDNESDAY, October 12

TOP STORIES:

FILM-TILL — Whoopi Goldberg says it took more than two decades for Hollywood to believe Emmett Till’s story was worthy of the big screen. It finally got some attention due mostly in part to the death of George Floyd in 2020. Now, Goldberg will finally see the release of “Till,” which opens in theaters Friday. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, video.

FILM-PARK CHAN-WOOK — Few filmmakers have been integral to the spread of Korean film and television around the world than Park Chan-wook who first emerged globally with his “Vengeance Trilogy” and the celebrated 2002 film “Oldboy.” His latest, the Cannes prize-winning “Decision to Leave” is a plot-twisting detective tale that lacks the violence and sex Park’s previous films are known for. But it may be his most devastating. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

MUSIC-PAVEMENT — Indie rockers Pavement are more popular than ever — thanks to the hype of a reunion tour and a random viral TikTok hit. The band is on tour now for the first time in 12 years, bolstered by the momentum of new fans from unlikely followers gained during their hiatus. UPCOMING : 678 words, photo.

US-SEXUAL-MISCONDUCT-WEINSTEIN — Jury selection continues in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial on sexual assault and rape charges. Story on merits.

TV-THE VOICE-BLAKE SHELTON — Blake Shelton will leave the megahit U.S. version of “The Voice” after next season. He said in a statement Tuesday night that he had been “wrestling with this for a while” but that the megahit singing competition show had changed his “life in every way for the better.” The next season will be the NBC show’s 23rd and Shelton’s last. SENT: 300 words, photo.

___

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-TILL — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Monday: 700 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-HALLOWEEN ENDS — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 p.m. Friday. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-DECISION TO LEAVE — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-THE 1975 — Reviewed by Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Wednesday: 450 words, cover image.

MUSIC REVIEW-MIKO MARKS — Reviewed by Steven Wine. SENT Tuesday: 240 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE ACADEMY AND THE AWARD — By Bruce Davis. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. SENT Monday: 470 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-CRADLES OF THE REICH — By Jennifer Coburn. Reviewed by Donna Daniels. SENT Monday: 530 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-DINOSAURS — By Lydia Millet. Reviewed by Amancai Biraben. UPCOMING Wednesday: 690 words, cover image.

