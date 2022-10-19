AP Entertainment Digest for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org. For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit Entertainment Coverage Plan for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available here. All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. WEDNESDAY, October 19 TOP STORIES: SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-PAUL HAGGIS — Jurors are scheduled to hear... READ MORE

WEDNESDAY, October 19

TOP STORIES:

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-PAUL HAGGIS — Jurors are scheduled to hear opening statements in a civil trial that pits Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis against a publicist who alleges that he raped her nine years ago. The “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby” screenwriter maintains the encounter was consensual, and his lawyers have suggested that this and other sexual misconduct allegations against him are products of a plot by the Church of Scientology to discredit one of its most prominent critics. By Jennifer Peltz. UPCOMING, with photos.

BOOKS-MARGARET SULLIVAN — On the inside dealing with journalism’s top issues this century, Margaret Sullivan has a warning: news people need to have red lights flashing about the threats to democracy. Her book “Newsroom Confidential” is a self-described memoir manifesto. By Media Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 700 words, photo.

FILM-CHARLOTTE WELLS — Directorial debuts like Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” don’t come along often. The film, about a young father and his daughter on vacation, has won the glowing admiration of filmmakers like Barry Jenkins for its sharpness of observation and richness in memory. Wells, a young Scottish filmmaker, made it based on her own childhood, and the profound loss of her father. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

TV-FROM SCRATCH-ZOE SALDANA — Zoe Saldana stars in the Netflix limited series “From Scratch,” based on a memoir of the same name by Tembi Locke, about falling in love with an Italian chef who ends up dying of cancer. Saldana says filming the series brought up a lot for her because she lost her father at a young age. By Alicia Rancilio. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Testimony resumes in the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson, who is accused of sexually assaulting three women in the early 2000s. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. UPCOMING: 600 words, file photos.

CARDI B-TATTOO TRIAL — A self-described family man with a distinctive back tattoo felt humiliated after Cardi B allegedly misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art, his lawyer said during opening arguments Tuesday. Cardi B is fighting the man’s copyright infringement allegations, saying only a small portion of the man’s tattoo was used on the album and it was done against her knowledge. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 700 words, photos.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-BLACK ADAM — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Tuesday: 900 words, film images.

FILM REVIEW-THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT Tuesday: 775 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-TICKET TO PARADISE — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT Monday: 720 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-MY POLICEMAN — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Thursday. Film stills.

FILM REVIEW-DESCENDANT — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-AFTERSUN — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2 p.m. Thursday, film stills.

MUSIC REVIEW-TAYLOR SWIFT — Reviewed by Elise Ryan. UPCOMING: Friday, 400 words, album cover.

MUSIC REVIEW-QUAVO AND TAKEOFF — Reviewed by Nardos Haile. SENT: Tuesday: 314 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-LIBERATION DAY — By George Saunders, Reviewed by Ann Levin. SENT Monday: 425 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF AN ORDINARY — By Paul Newman. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. SENT Tuesday: 776 words, cover image

BOOK REVIEW-THE LAST CHAIRLIFT — By John Irving. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 598 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-DEMON COPPERHEAD — By Barbara Kingsolver. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 520 words, cover image.

