AP Entertainment Digest for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

WEDNESDAY, October 26

TOP STORIES:

MEDIA-NO ENDORSEMENTS — Newspaper endorsements for candidates are fading away as a campaign prize, victim of both the news industry’s troubles and the era’s bitter politics. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — The first of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers to testify at his Los Angeles sexual assault trial remains on the stand Wednesday. The woman, a model and actor, told a jury Tuesday that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in a hotel room in 2013. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4:30 p.m.

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-ARMAGEDDON TIME — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-WENDELL AND WILD — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 571 words, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-CALL JANE — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday, film stills.

FILM REVIEW-THE GOOD NURSE — By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT Tuesday: 865 words, film stills.

BOOK REVIEW-MURDER AT THE JUBILEE RALLY — By Terry Shames. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Monday: 427 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-AND THERE WAS LIGHT — By Jon Meacham. Reviewed by Douglass K. Daniel. SENT Monday: 794 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-TED KENNEDY — By John A. Farrell. Reviewed by Andrew DeMillo. SENT Monday: 349 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-I EXAGGERATE MY BRUSHES WITH FAME — By Kevin Nealon. Reviewed by Mike Householder. SENT Tuesday: 492 words, book cover.

