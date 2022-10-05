AP Entertainment Digest for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated. WEDNESDAY, October 5 TOP STORIES: PEOPLE-JAKE LACY — Fresh off his Emmy nomination for “White Lotus,” Jake Lacy... READ MORE

If you have questions, please email Anthony McCartney at . For up-to-the-minute coverage, visit for information. For access to AP newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories and questions about the best-seller lists call the service desk at 800-838-4616. Reruns of stories are available . All times Eastern unless otherwise stated.

WEDNESDAY, October 5

TOP STORIES:

PEOPLE-JAKE LACY — Fresh off his Emmy nomination for “White Lotus,” Jake Lacy stars in the Peacock limited series “A Friend of the Family.” The series is based on the true story of a family manipulated by a family friend, who kidnaps their daughter twice. Lacy also stars opposite Maika Monroe in the thriller “Significant Other,” debuting on Paramount+. By Alicia Rancilio. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, video.

STEINBECK-SON’S FIRST LOVE — A tender and touching letter that author John Steinbeck penned to his teenage son, offering fatherly advice after the young man confided that he was in love for the first time, is going up for auction. “If you are in love — that’s a good thing — that’s about the best thing that can happen to anyone. Don’t let anyone make it small or light to you,” the Nobel literature laureate told his son, Thomas, in 1958. UPCOMING.

FRANCE-IRAN-STARS CHOP HAIR — Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French stars of screen and music, have filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video to support protesters in Iran. The video, released Wednesday on Instagram comes as Iran is engulfed by protests. SENT: 202 words, photos.

___

REVIEWS:

FILM REVIEW-TAR — By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by Wednesday at 6 p.m., film stills.

FILM REVIEW-TRIANGLE OF SADNESS — By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. UPCOMING: 700 words by 10 a.m. Thursday.

FILM REVIEW-AMSTERDAM — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT Tuesday: 638 words, film stills.

THEATER REVIEW-1776 — By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Thursday: 700 words at 10 pm ET, photos.

BOOK REVIEW-JACKAL — By Erin E. Adams. Reviewed by Bruce DeSilva. SENT Monday: 469 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-OUR MISSING HEARTS — By Celeste Ng. Reviewed by Anita Snow. SENT Monday: 398 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-THE HERO OF THIS BOOK — By Elizabeth McCracken. Reviewed by Rob Merrill. SENT Monday: 430 words, cover image.

BOOK REVIEW-OVER MY DEAD BODY — By Greg Melville. Reviewed by Jeff Rowe. SENT TUESDAY: 545 words, cover image.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.