AP Lifestyles Digest for week of Oct. 10

Here is the AP Lifestyles Digest for the week of Oct. 10:

FOOD

Mexico-Pre-Hispanic-Caviar: In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers and an evasive fingertip-size water bug are trying to keep alive a culinary tradition dating to the Aztec emperor Moctezuma. Caviar is typically associated sturgeons swimming the Caspian Sea. But the Mexican version is made from the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the “bird fly.” SENT Monday, photos, video.

Food-Drink-Venetian Spritz: The spritz — a mix of prosecco, bitters and soda water — has evolved from Italian aperitif to global cocktail. By Louis Dixon. UPCOMING Monday, 700 words, photos, video.

Books-Anthony Bourdain: Biographers try as best they can to walk in the shoes of their subjects. Charles Leerhsen has gone further for his book about chef Anthony Bourdain — he slept in the same room. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. UPCOMING Monday, 800 words, photos.

MilkStreet-Jollof Rice: Finding delicious common ground in the jollof rice ‘wars’. By Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street. UPCOMING Monday, 420 words, photos.

HOMES

Historic Building Materials-Flooding: Historic homes may prove to be more resilient against floods. SENT Sunday, photos.

GARDENING

How to Grow Garlic: AP’s gardening columnist, Jessica Damiano, was surprised to learn recently that the most popular fall-planted crop in the U.S. appears to be garlic. Here are her tips for planting and growing it. UPCOMING Tuesday, 700 words, photos.

White House-The People’s Garden: Thirty-thousand people are estimated to have poured through the gates of the White House for an annual weekend fall garden tour. SENT Monday, photos.

MONEY

Social Security-Children: It’s not just old people who will get what’s expected to be the largest cost-of-living adjustment in Social Security benefits in 40 years. About 4 million children receive benefits and an untold number of others will feel the impact because they’re being cared for by Social Security beneficiaries, sometimes their grandparents. UPCOMING Monday, photos, video.

TRAVEL

Hamptons Art Scene: New York’s Hamptons offer a feast of indoor, outdoor art. Many of the offerings have opened in the last few years. By Pamela Hassell. UPCOMING Thursday, 990 words, photos.

SPORTS

India Kashmir Cricket Bats-Photo Gallery: Lines of shops display neat stacks of willow wood along a nondescript motorway in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s Sangam village. Behind the shops are small manufacturing units, where sawdust swirls when that willow is hand-made into cricket bats that find their way to India and cricket-playing nations around the world. But those bats might soon be hard to come by. Kashmir’s dwindling willow plantation cover is impacting the region’s famed cricket bat industry. UPCOMING Tuesday, photos.

