AP Lifestyles Digest for week of Oct. 17

Here is the AP Lifestyles Digest for the week of Oct. 17:

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Small Business-Holiday Shopping: Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. SENT Sunday, 980 words, photos.

DOWN TIME

Roller Skating Revival: With retro flair, roller skating has been enjoying a 2020s revival and shows no signs of receding. There are popup rinks and meetups in cities; roller skaters in parking lots and parks; celebrities and musicians on skates; and of course skating all over social media. By Tracee M. Herbaugh. UPCOMING Tuesday, 800 words, photos.

GARDENING

Jumping Worm: Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another thug threatening to decimate our ecosystem. Hello, Asian jumping worm. Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing pests are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil. By Jessica Damiano. UPCOMING Tuesday, 630 words, photos.

FOOD

Food-Diwali: Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, begins Oct. 24. Foods associated with the holiday vary around the world, but one central theme is snacks and sweets. By Katie Workman. UPCOMING Thursday, 700 words, photos.

MilkStreet-Masala Chicken: For better roast chicken, slather spices under the skin. By Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street. SENT Monday, 350 words, photos.

MONEY

NerdWallet-Liz Weston-Inflation Moves: Inflation isn’t leaving your life — at least not right now. While it’s still hanging around, you can take three specific actions to better insulate your finances. By Liz Weston of NerdWallet. SENT Monday, 870 words, photo.

NerdWallet-Millennial Money-Financial Insecurity H: Millions of Americans deal with food, housing and general financial insecurity every year. Getting help can be tedious and time consuming, especially if you’re facing language barriers or unreliable internet access. Nonprofits like 211.org and the National Low Income Housing Coalition can help you navigate the maze of local, state and federal programs. By Kelsey Sheehy of NerdWallet. UPCOMING Wednesday: 860 words, photo.

