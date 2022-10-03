AP Lifestyles Digest for week of Oct. 3

Here is the AP Lifestyles Digest for the week of Oct. 3: To receive the AP Lifestyles Digest by email, contact Akshat Sharma at AXSharma@ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories, call Customer Support, customersupport@ap.org, 877-836-9477. For photo reruns, visit the photo archive. For questions, contact Julia Rubin at jrubin@ap.org.

HEALTH

Flu Shots: Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall. And for the first time, seniors are urged to get a special extra-strength kind. SENT Monday, photos, video.

FOOD

Fall Cocktails: Pumpkin Spice Martini and two other drinks that put autumn in a glass. By J.M. Hirsch. SENT Monday, 780 words, photos.

Russia-Ukraine War-Front-line Bakery-Photo Gallery: Seemingly abandoned during the day, the damaged factory building in eastern Ukraine comes to life at night, when the smell of fresh bread emanates from its broken windows. It’s one of two large-scale bakeries left in operation in the Ukrainian-held part of the Donetsk region. SENT Sunday.

Obit-Madame Wu: Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood’s biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor. SENT Sunday.

MilkStreet-Beef Gozleme: Spiced beef, salty cheese fill Turkey’s top street food. By Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street. SENT Monday, 380 words, photos.

GARDENING

Saving Flower Seeds: If you love the flowers in your garden but don’t love the idea of spending money on new ones, why not save their seeds to plant next year? By Jessica Damiano. UPCOMING Tuesday, 650 words, photos.

CULTURE

Music-Apple Music-Milestone: Apple Music is about to reach a huge milestone, offering its eye-and-ear-popping 100 millionth song on the streaming service. SENT Monday, photo.

India Durga Festival-Photo Gallery: The popular Durga Puja festival in West Bengal state, now a UNESCO World Heritage site, is the first Asian festival to be included in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Decorated clay models of the Hindu Goddess Durga are installed and worshipped in pavilions where communities come together to celebrate with music, food and performing arts. SENT Monday, photos.

FASHION

EU–France-Paris Fashion Week: Ready-to-wear show coverage from the Paris runway. SENT Monday: Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show. Photos, video.

MONEY

NerdWallet-Kimberly Palmer-Handle Medical Bills: Medical bills can quickly become overwhelming, but consumers often have more power than they might think. Recent changes to how medical debt is reported by credit bureaus also help. By Kimberley Palmer of NerdWallet. SENT Monday, 900 words, photo.

