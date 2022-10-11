AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at . ————————- ONLY ON AP ————————- Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive... READ MORE

AP POLL-FOREIGN POLICY — Americans’ international outlook has undergone a major shift in recent years, according to a new poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. A majority now expect that U.S. relations with allies will stay the same or improve but that U.S. dealings with traditional adversaries like Russia and North Korea will only grow more hostile. By Ellen Knickmeyer and Nuha Dolby. SENT: 840 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REACTION — Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack as an appropriate, and long-awaited, response to Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive in the northeast and the south and a weekend attack on a key bridge between Russia and Crimea. By Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 890 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — South Korea said it’s capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals, though it maintains the North’s advancing nuclear program poses a grave security threat. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 860 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-PENNSYLVANIA-BLACK VOTERS — Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are fighting hard for Black voters. It’s a bloc that traditionally lines up solidly behind Democrats, but some community activists worry that the party hasn’t come up with a unified message or done enough to ensure turnout. By Mike Catalini and Marc Levy. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Eager to take in temples, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad are arriving in Japan, the first day the government lifted border restrictions, which had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 760 words, photos.

HURRICANE IAN BATTERED SHRIMPERS — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 750 words, photos. With HURRICANE IAN — Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery.

CHILDREN’S BOOKS-GUN VIOLENCE — Demand has been growing dramatically for children’s books that address traumatic events such as school shootings. By Claire Savage. SENT: 830 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2022-POLITICS-EDUCATION — As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing collection of conservative political action groups is targeting its efforts closer to home: at local school boards. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

RAIDERS-CHIEFS-OFFICIATING — Roughing-the-passer call prompts NFL officiating scrutiny. SENT: 770 words, photos.

HARRIS-SETH MEYERS — VP Harris in late-night TV gig pushes voting, laments no emojis. SENT: 190 words, photo.

GIANT PUMPKIN WINNER — Pumpkin weighing 2,560-pounds wins California contest, setting record. SENT: 180 words, photos.

EMIRATES-FLYING TAXI — Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai. SENT: 180 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-BACON LAW — The Supreme Court hears arguments over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. SENT: 440 words, photo. UPCOMING: 700 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL-RACISM — A leaked recording of crude, racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries and the sometimes-hidden fight to seize and hold political power in a changing city. By Political Writer Michael R. Blood. SENT: 870 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-FAMILY KIDNAPPED — Prosecutors charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TUNISIA FOOD CRISIS — Sugar, vegetable oil, rice, even bottled water – Tunisians have suffered shortages of multiple staples in recent weeks. UPCOMING: 910 words, photos by 4 a.m.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Former Hurricane Julia has dissipated but is still drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua. At least 28 people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the storm. SENT: 440 words, photos.

THAILAND-CHILD CARE CENTER SHOOTING — Families of victims in last week’s massacre at a day care center gathered at Buddhist temples in rural northeastern Thailand for the start of a shared cremation ceremony that marks an end to three days of funeral rites. SENT: 310 words, photo.

INDIA KASHMIR CRICKET BATS — Kashmir’s dwindling willow plantations are impacting the region’s famed cricket bat industry and risking the supply of cricket bats in India, where the sport is hugely followed. SENT: 290 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-FARM EMISSIONS TAX — New Zealand’s government proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. SENT: 640 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 640 words, photos.

BEHIND THE CALL — One week, the NFL is getting blasted for not taking care of its quarterbacks. The next, it’s being lambasted for treating them like they’re crystal. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 a.m.

BOOKS-ANNIE ERNAUX — Since Annie Ernaux won the Nobel literature prize last week, the French author’s books have gained enough new admirers that many titles are out of stock on Amazon.com and at physical bookstores. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 580 words, photos, video.

