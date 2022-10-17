AP Special Edition: Holiday Gift Guides

Editors: The AP will move a Holiday Gift Guide Special Edition the week of Nov. 14. The four stories will move one each day, Monday through Thursday. Slugs will be SPE-Holiday Gift Guide-xxx. All stories will be accompanied by photos. Here’s what’s coming: Gift Guide-Books: Books are an easy gift choice, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be fresh. There’s always a great selection around the holidays for a range of ages and interests. By... READ MORE

Editors: The AP will move a Holiday Gift Guide Special Edition the week of Nov. 14. The four stories will move one each day, Monday through Thursday. Slugs will be SPE-Holiday Gift Guide-xxx. All stories will be accompanied by photos.

Here’s what’s coming:

Gift Guide-Books: Books are an easy gift choice, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be fresh. There’s always a great selection around the holidays for a range of ages and interests. By Leanne Italie. UPCOMING Monday, Nov. 14, 1,100 words, photos.

Gift Guide-Grownup Amusements: Adults. They need toys, too. From sweet treats to things with wheels, some ideas for pleasing a child-at-heart this holiday season. By Leanne Italie. UPCOMING Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1,200 words, photos.

Gift Guide-Coastal Grandmother: The look of Nancy Meyers’ movies. Inside Ina Garten’s kitchen. Oversize cable knit sweaters. A quality, timeless trench. All things pumpkin spice. Some ways to gift the vibe that took summer by storm: coastal grandmother. By Leanne Italie. UPCOMING Wednesday, Nov. 16, 760 words, photos.

Gift Guide-Barbiecore: Barbiecore has legs as fans await next year’s release of the live-action “Barbie” movie, and superfans note the 60th anniversary of the old gal’s Dreamhouse. And where there’s Barbie, there’s pink. Hot pink. Ways to gift Barbiecore for the holidays. By Leanne Italie. UPCOMING Thursday, Nov. 17, 720 words, photos.

Gift Guide-Jigsaw Puzzles: What’s new and cutting-edge in jigsaw puzzles for all ages, from the littlest puzzlers on up. By Kim Cook. UPCOMING Friday, Nov. 18, 800 words, photos.

