AP Top Entertainment News at 1:04 p.m. EDT

Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video

Cardi B absolved in racy mixtape artwork lawsuit

Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, report says

Keeping history alive in legal thriller ‘Argentina, 1985’

Haggis’ defense eyes accuser’s emails at rape lawsuit trial

In ‘Good Nurse,’ a serial killer exposes health care system

Saga of last US slave ship... READ MORE

Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video

Cardi B absolved in racy mixtape artwork lawsuit

Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, report says

Keeping history alive in legal thriller ‘Argentina, 1985’

Haggis’ defense eyes accuser’s emails at rape lawsuit trial

In ‘Good Nurse,’ a serial killer exposes health care system

Saga of last US slave ship finds life in ‘Descendant’ doc

Review: Meghan Trainor’s album is a therapy session for all

Review: Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest album is pop perfection

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.