AP Top Entertainment News at 11:50 a.m. EDT

‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again
Emmett Till movie shown in Black town pivotal to the story
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
Anne Frank’s friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93
Dancer says fear of Weinstein muted her sex assault response
...
READ MORE
‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again
Emmett Till movie shown in Black town pivotal to the story
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
Anne Frank’s friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93
Dancer says fear of Weinstein muted her sex assault response
Emmett Till images have multigenerational impact on artists
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis
EXPLAINER: Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.