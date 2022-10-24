AP Top Entertainment News at 7:22 a.m. EDT

‘Black Adam,’ with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67M

Liverpool Philharmonic conductor Libor Pešek dies at 89

Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand

Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video

Cardi B absolved in racy mixtape artwork lawsuit

Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting

Josephine Melville, respected actor and director, dead at 61

Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, report says

Keeping history alive in legal thriller ‘Argentina, 1985’

