AP Top Entertainment News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt

An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran

‘Scrubs’ producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to assault

Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

Review: Chastain is an everyday superhero in ‘Good Nurse’

Editors at Bartlett’s work to keep up with what’s quotable

Nielsen, Amazon Prime spar...

READ MORE