AP Top Entertainment News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California

Weinstein lawyer presses woman over absence of rape evidence

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Review: A 1960s underground abortion network in ‘Call Jane’

Thomas Cahill, popular history writer, dead at 82

UN steps up satellite tracking of damage to Ukraine culture

‘Marxist environmentalist’ and author Mike Davis dies at 76

Thai transgender activist buys Miss Universe org...

READ MORE