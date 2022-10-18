AP Top Entertainment News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
Can the Rock steady the DC universe with ‘Black Adam’?
Weinstein defense can use governor’s wife’s email at trial
Novel by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize
Review: Roberts, Clooney reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’
First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax
Zelenskyy to publish book of wartime speeches in December
Teary Kevin Spacey...
READ MORE
’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
Can the Rock steady the DC universe with ‘Black Adam’?
Weinstein defense can use governor’s wife’s email at trial
Novel by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize
Review: Roberts, Clooney reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’
First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax
Zelenskyy to publish book of wartime speeches in December
Teary Kevin Spacey testifies of sex abuse claims: ‘Not true’
NBCU News Group seminar highlights unusual education effort
New this week: Taylor Swift, ‘Descendant’ and ‘Ghostwriter’
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.