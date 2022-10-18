Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 18, 2022 12:29 am
< a min read
      

’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
Can the Rock steady the DC universe with ‘Black Adam’?
Weinstein defense can use governor’s wife’s email at trial
Novel by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize
Review: Roberts, Clooney reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’
First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax
Zelenskyy to publish book of wartime speeches in December
Teary Kevin Spacey...

READ MORE

’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges

Can the Rock steady the DC universe with ‘Black Adam’?

Weinstein defense can use governor’s wife’s email at trial

Novel by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize

Review: Roberts, Clooney reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’

First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax

Zelenskyy to publish book of wartime speeches in December

Teary Kevin Spacey testifies of sex abuse claims: ‘Not true’

NBCU News Group seminar highlights unusual education effort

New this week: Taylor Swift, ‘Descendant’ and ‘Ghostwriter’

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|24 Los Angeles Digital Government Summit
10|24 Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
10|24 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories