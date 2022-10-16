AP Top Entertainment News at 2:05 a.m. EDT

Iran’s celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests

Mamie Till depiction seen as tribute to Black female leaders

Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says

Review: Does ‘Halloween Ends’ finally mean it’s over?

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Unlikely

5 years on, key...

READ MORE