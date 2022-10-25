AP Top Entertainment News at 6:49 a.m. EDT

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

For Anthony Hopkins, a grandfather role with personal echoes

Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped

Prosecutor: Women’s stories show Weinstein’s predatory power

‘It’s about time’: Celebrations of Diwali illuminate NYC

3 climate hecklers ejected for disrupting Cruz on ‘The View’

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson writes about his Cinderella lives

...

READ MORE