AP Top Entertainment News at 6:51 a.m. EDT

In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains
Judy Tenuta, brash ‘Love Goddess’ comedian, dies at 72
Review: Broadway revival of ‘1776’ shakes things up nicely
K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
Loretta Lynn’s songs resonate anew amid abortion debate
Lawyer: Pitt will keep responses to abuse account in court
Kevin Spacey faces New...
READ MORE
In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains
Judy Tenuta, brash ‘Love Goddess’ comedian, dies at 72
Review: Broadway revival of ‘1776’ shakes things up nicely
K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
Loretta Lynn’s songs resonate anew amid abortion debate
Lawyer: Pitt will keep responses to abuse account in court
Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit
‘Queen of the House’ singer Jody Miller dies at age 80
Silent films to live on in movie theater lobby card project
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.