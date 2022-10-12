AP Top Entertainment News at 8:01 a.m. EDT

Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder She Wrote’ star, dies at 96

Weinstein lawyer decries ‘almost medieval’ cell conditions

Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers

The CW’s ‘The Winchesters’ is a ‘Supernatural’ origin story

Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

Spacey’s lawyer grills Anthony Rapp at sex misconduct trial

TV and film actor Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn’s mother, dies

Harris in late-night TV gig pushes voting,... READ MORE

Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder She Wrote’ star, dies at 96

Weinstein lawyer decries ‘almost medieval’ cell conditions

Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers

The CW’s ‘The Winchesters’ is a ‘Supernatural’ origin story

Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

Spacey’s lawyer grills Anthony Rapp at sex misconduct trial

TV and film actor Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn’s mother, dies

Harris in late-night TV gig pushes voting, laments no emojis

Review: Miko Marks draws on church roots and bridges genres

Football, dramas lead Nielsen’s weekly top 20 list

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.