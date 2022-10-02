AP Top Entertainment News at 9:31 a.m. EDT

Hermes unveils its Paris show, as Ukraine’s designers unite

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

Review: The witches return in lively ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

For Naomi Judd’s family, tour is a chance to grieve, reflect

Trevor Noah says he’s exiting as host of ‘The Daily Show’

Cinema opens in Kashmir city after 14 years but few turn up

Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late...

READ MORE