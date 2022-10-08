AP Top Entertainment News at 9:09 a.m. EDT

Blanchett and Field grapple with power, process in ‘Tár’

Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14

Japanese avant-garde pioneer composer Ichiyanagi dies at 89

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos hit milestone on ‘GMA’

K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription

Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

Cookbook looks back at dynamic Popeyes founder and his food

Wendell Pierce calls his ‘Death...

READ MORE