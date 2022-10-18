On Air: Panel Discussions
Entertainment News

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
October 18, 2022 11:53 am
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Gas, Find Your Crush

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Google, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Google Maps, Google LLC

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

9. LAMP Words For Life, Prentke Romich Company

10. Proloquo2Go AAC, AssistiveWare

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

9. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

Top Stories