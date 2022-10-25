On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
October 25, 2022 11:51 am
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and...

READ MORE

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. Gas, Find Your Crush

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Google, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

9. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

10. forScore, forScore, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Google Chrome, Google LLC

5. Disney+, Disney

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|31 SOFEX 2022: AUSA USA Security and...
10|31 Joint Services Aircrew Systems Industry...
10|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories