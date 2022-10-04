On Air: Inside the IC
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
October 4, 2022 12:51 pm
< a min read
      

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Treasure State by C. J. Box – 9781250768032 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

        Insight...

READ MORE

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Treasure State by C. J. Box – 9781250768032 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

        Insight by Pegasystems: Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO for information enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO with the Department of Defense discusses software modernization strategy at the Department of Defense.

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164935 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

5. Kingdom of the Feared by Kerri Maniscalco – 9780316342087 – (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

6. Live Wire by Kelly Ripa – 9780063073319 – (Dey Street Books)

7. Fairy Tale by Stephen King – 9781668002186 – (Scribner)

8. The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik – 9780593158364 – (Random House Worlds)

9. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

10. Suspect by Scott Turow – 9781538706350 – (Grand Central Publishing)

        Read more: Entertainment News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|11 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
10|11 NAVSEA Small Business Industry Day 2022...
10|11 Adobe, Yext & Carahsoft Networking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories