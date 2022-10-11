Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
October 11, 2022 11:47 am
US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Righteous Prey by John Sandford – 9780593422489 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman – 9780593297353 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Mad Honey by Jennifer Finney Boylan & Jodi Picoult – 9781984818393 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng – 9780593492550 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. My Brother’s Forbidden Friend by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

8. Endless Summer by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316461139 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164935 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

