Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
October 25, 2022 11:53 am
US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

2. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. Long Shadows by David Baldacci – 9781538719794 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Damaged Shadows by Kathleen Brooks – No ISBN Available – (Laurens Publishing)

7. The Maze by Nelson DeMille – 9781501101809 – (Scribner)

8. Fire and Blood by Doug Wheatley & George R.R. Martin – 9781524796297 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver – 9780063251991 – (Harper)

10. Righteous Prey by John Sandford – 9780593422489 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Stories