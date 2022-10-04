Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Bullet Train
3. Where the Crawdads Sing
4. Emily the Criminal
5. Bandit
6. Fall
7. Elvis
8. Jurassic World Dominion
9. Nope
10. Thor: Love and Thunder
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Bandit
2. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
3. The Enforcer
4. Dead for a Dollar
5. Carmen
6. Old Henry
7. House of Darkness
8. God’s Creatures
9. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
10. Hereditary
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.