Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Where the Crawdads Sing

3. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru

5. Bullet Train

6. Emily the Criminal

7. Clerks III

8. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

9. Vengeance (2022)

10. Better Off Dead

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

2. Vengeance (2022)

3. Bandit

4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

5. God’s Country

6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

7. Dead for a Dollar

8. The Enforcer

9. To Leslie

10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

