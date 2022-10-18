On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' is new Oprah pick

HILLEL ITALIE
October 18, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” is Oprah Winfrey’s new book club choice.

In a statement Tuesday, the release date for “Demon Copperhead,” Winfrey called Kingsolver’s 560-page novel “the kind of epic you want to read this fall.” The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything...

In a statement Tuesday, the release date for “Demon Copperhead,” Winfrey called Kingsolver’s 560-page novel “the kind of epic you want to read this fall.” The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything from foster care to drug addiction.

Kingsolver, 67, has lived for years on a farm in southern Appalachia, and has long blended narrative drama and social commentary. Her past novels include “The Bean Trees,” “Flight Behavior” and “The Poisonwood Bible,” a Winfrey selection in 2000. Her honors include a National Humanities Medal and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

“Getting that call from Oprah is the highest literary prize on the planet, if you ask me,” Kingsolver said in a statement. “Not just because of the powerful way she connects books and readers, but because of the reader she is, herself. I could barely hold it together when she described my own book to me on the phone — her appreciation of the craft, the empathy, and how it touched her personally.”

Winfrey will host an interactive gathering with Kingsolver and Oprah Daily Insiders on Nov. 17.

Top Stories