Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Battle rapper Tsu Surf facing federal racketeering charges

The Associated Press
October 14, 2022 6:44 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey,

The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday but did not enter a plea. WNYW-TV in New York reported that Cox told the judge he had hired an attorney to represent him but the lawyer could not make the...

READ MORE

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey,

The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday but did not enter a plea. WNYW-TV in New York reported that Cox told the judge he had hired an attorney to represent him but the lawyer could not make the hearing, so the judge allowed another lawyer to fill in on Friday.

Cox is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges. They are allegedly members of a New Jersey-based Crips gang set known as the Silverbacc Gorillas or “SBG”.

U.S. marshals arrested the rapper Thursday afternoon at a home in Jersey City.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey did not immediately respond to a message sent late Friday afternoon seeking comment.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|21 Why MultiCloud: How One DOE National...
10|21 Procurement Playbook: Doing Business...
10|21 The Art of the 1-Page Strategy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories