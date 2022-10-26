Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: ABORTION-FINANCIAL IMPACT — It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

ABORTION-FINANCIAL IMPACT — It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to raise a child, but especially so for low-wage workers. They are more likely to work in physically demanding roles with fewer labor protections and less flexibility than higher-wage jobs. Abortion bans and restrictions widen the disparity. By Anne D’Innocenzio and Alexandra Olson. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

EUROPE ENERGY CRISIS — Natural gas and electricity prices in Europe have plunged from summer peaks thanks to mild weather and a monthslong scramble to fill gas storage ahead of winter and replace Russian supplies during the war in Ukraine. It’s a welcome respite after Russia slashed natural gas flows, triggering an energy crisis that has fueled record inflation and a looming recession. By David McHugh. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

BRITAIN ECONOMY — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday delayed his much-anticipated economic statement until Nov. 17, giving new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a chance to weigh in on policies meant to stabilize the country’s finances after his predecessor’s tax-cutting plans triggered market upheaval. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Drops in big tech companies including Google’s parent company and Microsoft weighed down the stock market in early trading on Wall Street. Google’s ad sales slowed dramatically and Microsoft’s profits sank 14% as PC sales fell. Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 640 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

EARNINGS:

EARNS-BOEING — Boeing reported a $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter Wednesday, as revenue fell short of expectations, it took a huge losses for fixed-cost defense programs and its commercial-airplane business struggled. By David Koenig. SENT: 370 words, photo.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN-RESULTS — Norfolk Southern hauled in 27% more third-quarter profit as the railroad increased shipping rates and reduced the number of delayed deliveries that shippers have been complaining about this year. By Josh Funk. SENT: 280 words, photo.

INDUSTRY:

EPA-ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. SENT: 460 words, photos.

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS — Another railroad union is set to release the results of its vote on the contract that at least temporarily averted a nationwide strike last month. All 12 railroad unions must approve the deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses to prevent a strike but earlier this month one major union rejected their deal and returned to the negotiating table. By Josh Funk. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo by 4:00 p.m.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

MEDIA-NO ENDORSEMENTS — Newspaper endorsements for candidates are fading away as a campaign prize, victim of both the news industry’s troubles and the era’s bitter politics. By David Bauder. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BOOKS-DALIO-BIOGRAPHY — An “unauthorized, unvarnished” biography of billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio will be published next fall, authored by a Wall Street Journal investigative reporter whom the Bridgewater Associates founder has called biased and dishonest. SENT: 300 words, photos.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

ON THE MONEY-NERDWALLET-WRONG CREDIT CARD — Using the right credit cards for your purchases can help you save money and maximize your benefits. But there are many times a credit card can be the wrong fit for a specific purchase or goal. Here are eight mistakes not to make when it comes to using credit cards. By Jae Bratton of NerdWallet. SENT: 1,070 words, photo.

BEHIND THE WHEEL-LIGHTNING VS R1T — Rivian delivered the first mass-production EV truck and Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning is the second to arrive this year. Which is a better buy? By Miles Branman of Edmunds. SENT: 800 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL:

ZIMBABWE WHEAT — Zimbabwe says it’s on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history, thanks in large part to efforts to overcome food supply problems caused by the war in Ukraine. But bush fires and impending rains are threatening crops yet to be harvested. By Farai Mutsaka. SENT: 780 words, photos.

GERMANY CHINA PORT INVESTMENT — Germany’s government agrees on a compromise that will allow a Chinese shipping group to take a smaller stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal following concerns the deal might pose a national security risk. By Kirsten Grieshaber. SENT: 610 words, photos.

FRANCE GERMANY — French President Emmanuel Macron meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris, amid tensions between the EU’s biggest powers over how to solve the energy crisis. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-SK HYNIX — South Korean computer chipmaker SK Hynix said Wednesday it might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if a U.S. crackdown on exports of semiconductor technology and manufacturing equipment to China intensifies. SENT: 630 words, photos.

——————————

