Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 6-12: Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb (“Nebraska”) is 93. Singer P.J. Proby is 84. Actor Sally Field is 76. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 73. TV host Catherine Crier is 68. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 67. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” ″Footloose”) is 65. Actor Lance Kerwin is 62. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 59. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 58. Actor Peter... READ MORE

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 6-12:

Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb (“Nebraska”) is 93. Singer P.J. Proby is 84. Actor Sally Field is 76. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 73. TV host Catherine Crier is 68. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 67. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” ″Footloose”) is 65. Actor Lance Kerwin is 62. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 59. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 58. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” ″21 Jump Street”) is 56. Actor Kelly Rutherford (“Melrose Place”) is 54. Actor Ethan Hawke is 52. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” ″Chopped”) is 52. Actor Thandiwe Newton is 50. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 50. Actor Zoe McLellan (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 48. Actor Nicole Dubuc (“Major Dad”) is 44. Actor Taryn Manning is 44. Actor Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary”) is 38. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 36. Actor Emma Stone is 34.

Nov. 7: Actor Barry Newman is 84. Actor Dakin Matthews (“Gilmore Girls,” “King of Queens”) is 82. Singer Johnny Rivers is 80. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 79. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Guitarist Tommy Thayer of Kiss is 62. Actor Julie Pinson (“As the World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 55. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 54. Actor Michelle Clunie (“Queer as Folk,” “The Jeff Foxworthy Show”) is 53. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (“Super Size Me”) is 52. Actor Jeremy London (“Party of Five”) is 50. Actor Jason London (“The Rage: Carrie Two”) is 50. Actor Yunjin Kim (“Mistresses,” “Lost”) is 49. Actor Adam DeVine (“Modern Family”) is 39. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 39. Actor Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) is 37. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 34. Singer Lorde is 26.

Nov. 8: Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 78. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 73. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 72. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 70. Actor Alfre Woodard is 70. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 68. Guitarist Pearl Thompson (formerly Porl Thompson) of The Cure is 65. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 61. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 56. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 55. Actor Parker Posey is 54. Singer Diana King is 52. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 50. Actor Gretchen Mol is 50. Actor Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 48. Actor Tara Reid (“Sharknado,” ″American Pie”) is 47. Singer Bucky Covington (“American Idol”) is 45. Actor Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids,” ″Entourage”) is 43. TV personality Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) is 37. Actor Jessica Lowndes (“90210″) is 34. Singer SZA is 33. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (“Glee”) is 31. Singer Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”) is 28. Actor Van Crosby (“Splitting Up Together”) is 20.

Nov. 9: Actor Robert David Hall (“CSI”) is 74. Actor Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) is 71. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 63. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 62. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 58. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 52. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 52. Actor Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 49. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 45. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 44. Country singer Chris Lane is 38. Actor Emily Tyra (“Code Black”) is 35. Actor Nikki Blonsky (“Hairspray”) is 34.

Nov. 10: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 88. Actor Albert Hall (“Ally McBeal,” ″Beloved”) is 85. Country singer Donna Fargo is 81. Lyricist Tim Rice is 78. Actor Jack Scalia is 72. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 66. Actor Mackenzie Phillips (“One Day at a Time”) is 63. Actor Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) is 59. Comedian Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”) is 59. Actor Michael Jai White is 58. Country singer Chris Cagle is 54. Comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) is 54. Actor Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 53. Actor Orny Adams (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 52. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 52. Rapper Warren G is 52. Actor Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn,” “The Shield”) is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 48. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 47. Rapper Eve is 44. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 43. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 40. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 39. Actor Josh Peck (“Drake and Josh”) is 36. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 32. Actor Genevieve Buechner (“UnREAL”) is 31. Actor Zoey Deutch (“Vampire Academy”) is 28. Actor Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”) is 23. Actor Mackenzie Foy (“Twilight”) is 22.

Nov. 11: Country singer Narvel Felts is 84. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 77. Keyboardist Jim Peterik of The Ides of March (and formerly of Survivor) is 72. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 71. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 69. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 69. Singer Dave Alvin is 67. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 66. Actor Stanley Tucci is 62. Actor Demi Moore is 59. Actor Calista Flockhart (“Brothers and Sisters,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 58. Actor Frank John Hughes (“24″) is 55. TV personality Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 53. Actor David DeLuise (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 51. Actor Tyler Christopher (“General Hospital”) is 50. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 48. Actor Scoot McNairy (“Argo”) is 45. Composer and multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste is 36. Actor Christa B. Allen (“Revenge”) is 31.

Nov. 12: Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn (“The Princess Bride”) is 79. Singer Brian Hyland is 79. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MG’s is 78. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 78. Singer Neil Young is 77. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 75. Country singer Barbara Fairchild is 72. Actor Megan Mullally (“Will and Grace”) is 64. Bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) is 58. Actor Rebecca Wisocky (“Devious Maids”) is 51. Actor Radha Mitchell (“Finding Neverland”) is 49. Actor Tamala Jones (“Castle,” ″The Brothers”) is 48. Actor Angela Watson (“Step By Step”) is 48. Singer Tevin Campbell is 46. Actor Ashley Williams (“Huff,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 44. Actor Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”) is 43. Actor Ryan Gosling is 42. Bassist Chris Huffman of Casting Crowns is 42. Actor Anne Hathaway is 40. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 38. Drummer Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes is 32.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.