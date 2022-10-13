Climate Questions, Advisory

EDITORS: Ahead of the U.N. climate summit in Egypt which runs from Nov. 6 through Nov. 18, the Associated Press is running a series answering fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it. The AP will provide text, illustrations, graphics and video coverage. You can find our latest plans in our

Here’s a look at our coverage in the coming days:

MONDAY, OCT. 17

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-INTRO: Addressing climate change is becoming increasingly urgent. But how did we get here and what’s next for the climate? The world will need to adapt to warming and its effects while simultaneously figuring out how to wean off fossil fuels as well as addressing who pays for climate damage — all against the clock. It’s in this context that the next United Nations conference is set to take place. An introduction to the Climate Questions series. UPCOMING: 700 words, illustrations.

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-CHANGES: How much has the climate changed already? From incrementally rising temperatures and seas to an influx of natural disasters, the climate right now certainly isn’t the same as it was before the industrial era. A summary of temperature and sea level rise, as well as the influx in extreme weather. UPCOMING: 500 words, illustrations, graphics.

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-VULNERABLE: Who is the most vulnerable to climate change? Most of the world’s population has been affected in some way by climate change — 85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven’t been equally felt by all. UPCOMING: 500 words, illustrations, video.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-DEGREES OF WARMING: “Every tenth of a degree matters,” is a phrase that climate scientists around the world keep repeating. But why do small degrees matter? These small degrees and fractions of a degree are a global average of warming, which obscures the extremes happening in some parts of the world that they also represent. UPCOMING: 500 words, illustrations.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-HEAT TRAPPING: How do CO2 and other gasses trap heat? That carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases trap heat is something scientists have known about for more than a 150 years. The why and how it happens is only a bit more complicated. A summary of the science behind climate change. UPCOMING: 500 words, illustrations.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-HUMAN CAUSED: How do we know climate change is human caused? For more than 30 years top scientists from across the globe have worked together every several years to draft a report on climate change and what causes it and with each report they have become more and more certain that climate change is caused by human activities. A look at how scientists worked this out. UPCOMING: 500 words, illustrations.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-TOP POLLUTERS: Who are the big emitters, now and historically? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe. Trapping the sun’s energy doesn’t stop at national borders, but scientists can track where the gases come from and thus who is responsible. UPCOMING: 500 words, illustrations, graphics, video.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-SOURCES OF EMISSIONS: What are the sources of greenhouse gas emissions? The biggest share of these planet-warming gases is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world’s needs. Agriculture is another major factor. A summary of where most emissions come from. UPCOMING: 500 words, illustrations, graphics, video.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-SOLUTIONS: Do we have the solutions to climate change? From cutting the planet’s reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources and ways of sucking carbon dioxide out of the air, there are already hundreds of potential solutions that are being explored. But the world will also have to look at how best to adapt to some of the changes to the climate that are locked in. UPCOMING: 500 words, illustrations, video.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-WHAT I DO: Does what I do matter when it comes to limiting warming? While large corporations take most of the blame for planet-warming gasses, experts say every bit of emissions reduction helps. An analysis of how much individual contributions can make a difference. UPCOMING: 500 words, illustrations.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

CLIMATE QUESTIONS-STOP WARMING: Is it too late to stop global warming? Experts say there is still time to limit the effects of global warming, although some consequences are already here. But scientists warn there is a need to act urgently to hit global climate targets. UPCOMING: 500 words, illustrations.

