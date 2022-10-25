On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn

The Associated Press
October 25, 2022 10:42 am
< a min read
      

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Association Awards will open this year’s show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn, who died this month at the age of 90.

Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include co-host Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen.

Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO...

READ MORE

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Association Awards will open this year’s show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn, who died this month at the age of 90.

Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include co-host Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen.

Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY. Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King.

Bryan is co-hosting 56th annual CMA Awards with football star Peyton Manning. The show airs live on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

__

Online: https://cmaawards.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|31 SOFEX 2022: AUSA USA Security and...
10|31 Joint Services Aircrew Systems Industry...
10|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories