Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING-LAST RUN

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more. Her husband, Tom Karnatz, says she died 1.9 miles short of her 7-mile goal for that day. Now, runners across the globe are finishing the final leg of the run Karnatz never got to complete. Organizing under the hashtag #RunforSue, hundreds of runners are sharing photos of their routes — often 1.9 miles to complete her run, 5.1 miles to mark the distance she covered or 7 miles to match her goal — to show the Karnatz family how many she inspired. By Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

GIRL ABDUCTED-SUSPECT DIES

FRESNO, Calif.— A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. SENT: 300 words, photo.

BOOKS-WINFREY-KINGSOLVER

NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey’s newest book club choice is Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield.” In a statement Tuesday, also the release date for “Demon Copperhead,” Winfrey called Kingsolver’s 560-page novel “the kind of epic you want to read this fall.” The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything from foster care to romantic heartbreak. The 67-year-old author has lived for years on a farm in southern Appalachia, and has long blended narrative drama and social commentary. By Hillel Italie. SENT: 250 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

IN BRIEF:

— APPALACHIAN COMMISSION-PROJECTS — The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded $47 million to 52 projects aimed at economic diversification in communities affected by job losses in the coal industry.

_____

LOCALIZATION:

Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO:

Kevin Spacey arrives at courthouse

LA politicians to lose committee positions

Early in-person voting begins in Georgia

____

AUDIO:

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

Governor to end California coronavirus emergency in February

Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show

Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022-DEMOCRATS — Election Day in 2018 saw Democrats flip more than 40 seats to regain the House majority, and anxiety over Donald Trump’s presidency was a major reason. But those Democrats elected four years ago are campaigning in a much different political environment this year, with Trump out of office and voters concerned about the economy and crime. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

MOSQUITO MAGNETS — Scientists have identified a key factor that turns some people into “mosquito magnets” who get bitten all the time: skin smell. In a new study, researchers found that certain people’s skin produces more of certain acids that seem to attract the bugs. SENT: 620 words, photo.

PHILANTHROPY-GIRL SCOUTS — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches, the 110-year-old organization said Tuesday, calling it a vote of confidence. SENT: 720 words, photo.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Danny Masterson, former star of the long-running Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show,” will face charges that he raped three women some 20 years ago in a trial that takes place against the backdrop of the Church of Scientology. SENT: 990 words, photos.

____

STORYSHARE:

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS: AP StoryShare allows news organizations to access content from other outlets while also sharing their own content and giving it expanded reach. With active networks covering 18 states as well as topic-based networks already up and running, we’ve just launched our newest network, Education. It’s free of charge – if you’ve got an interest, please reach out to your AP representative or email us at storyshare@ap.org … and find more information on StoryShare at https://www.ap.org/storyshare.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.