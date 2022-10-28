Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
October 28, 2022 7:04 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

__

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.; Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Scott; Cheri Beasley, Democratic nominee for Senate in North Carolina.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|3 Florida IT Leadership Forum
11|3 Zero Trust Led by Identity
11|3 Evolving Risks: Combating...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories