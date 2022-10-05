On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan

The Associated Press
October 5, 2022 10:03 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City.

The sister of Britain’s King Charles III was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday escorted by police boats. A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, silive.com.

The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City.

The sister of Britain’s King Charles III was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday escorted by police boats. A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, silive.com.

The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum. The visit included an an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents.

Princess Anne is the only daughter Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

The princess attended a luncheon in Manhattan after the ferry trip and praised the lighthouse museum in a speech.

“The lighthouse still has a really important part to play,” she said. “The story that goes with lighthouses and how we got here is just as important, and (the) museum has made an astonishing impact in telling that story.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|11 2022 Data Analytics Round Tables
10|11 NAVSEA Small Business Industry Day 2022...
10|11 Adobe, Yext & Carahsoft Networking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories