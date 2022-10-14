On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Sunday Spotlight, ADVISORY

The Associated Press
October 14, 2022 1:05 pm
< a min read
      

EDITORS:

The following story will move Saturday as this week’s Sunday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report:

MEDIA-AFTER JONES

NEW YORK — A Connecticut jury’s ruling that Alex Jones pay $965 million to people he targeted with Sandy Hook lies is heartening to people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don’t expect conspiracy theories to go away. The narrowness of judgments against Jones, who falsely claimed that the...

READ MORE

EDITORS:

The following story will move Saturday as this week’s Sunday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report:

MEDIA-AFTER JONES

NEW YORK — A Connecticut jury’s ruling that Alex Jones pay $965 million to people he targeted with Sandy Hook lies is heartening to people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don’t expect conspiracy theories to go away. The narrowness of judgments against Jones, who falsely claimed that the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax and that grieving parents were actors, and the appetite for such hokum virtually ensures a ready supply, experts say. By David Bauder. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

— The AP

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|21 Why MultiCloud: How One DOE National...
10|21 Procurement Playbook: Doing Business...
10|21 The Art of the 1-Page Strategy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories