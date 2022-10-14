Sunday Spotlight, ADVISORY

EDITORS: The following story will move Saturday as this week’s Sunday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report: MEDIA-AFTER JONES NEW YORK — A Connecticut jury’s ruling that Alex Jones pay $965 million to people he targeted with Sandy Hook lies is heartening to people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don’t expect conspiracy theories to go away. The narrowness of judgments against Jones, who falsely claimed that the... READ MORE

NEW YORK — A Connecticut jury’s ruling that Alex Jones pay $965 million to people he targeted with Sandy Hook lies is heartening to people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don’t expect conspiracy theories to go away. The narrowness of judgments against Jones, who falsely claimed that the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax and that grieving parents were actors, and the appetite for such hokum virtually ensures a ready supply, experts say. By David Bauder. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos.

