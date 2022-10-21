Sunday Spotlight, ADVISORY

On Air: Leaders & Legends
The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 11:00 am
EDITORS:

The following story will move Saturday as this week’s Sunday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report:

HOUSTON-CRIME

In Houston, depending on who you listen to, crime is either trending down after sharp increases during the pandemic and amid inflationary pressures, or things are out of control in the nation’s fourth largest city. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and other officials have tried to reassure residents crime is getting better, citing a recent 3% drop in homicides and a 10% drop in overall violent crime. But others in law enforcement and the community argue things have never been worse and more officers are desperately needed. The debate on crime in the Houston area mirrors similar discussions, which have become politicized, around the country over public safety and what’s the best strategy to deal with it. By Juan A. Lozano. UPCOMING: 890 words, photos.

