Today in Entertainment History: Black and Hartman married

On Oct. 20, 1954, singer LaVern Baker recorded “Tweedlee Dee” in New York. It became her first major hit. In 1973, “The Six Million Dollar Man,” starring Lee Majors, premiered on ABC. In 1976, Led Zeppelin’s concert film “The Song Remains The Same” premiered in London. In 1977, three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd were killed in the crash of a privately chartered plane in Mississippi. The crash took the lives of lead singer Ronnie Van... READ MORE

On Oct. 20, 1954, singer LaVern Baker recorded “Tweedlee Dee” in New York. It became her first major hit.

In 1973, “The Six Million Dollar Man,” starring Lee Majors, premiered on ABC.

In 1976, Led Zeppelin’s concert film “The Song Remains The Same” premiered in London.

In 1977, three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd were killed in the crash of a privately chartered plane in Mississippi. The crash took the lives of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines.

In 1983, country singer-songwriter Merle Travis died at age 65.

In 1990, the band Mookie Blaylock played their first concert, at the Off Ramp Café in Seattle. They later changed their name to Pearl Jam.

In 1991, country singer Clint Black and actor Lisa Hartman were married in Katy, Texas.

In 1992, Madonna’s album “Erotica” was released, one day before her book “Sex” hit the bookshelves.

In 1998, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell was appointed a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund.

In 2011, John Mayer had surgery to remove a growth from his vocal cord.

Today’s Birthdays: Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 85. Actor-turned-nun Dolores Hart (“Where the Boys Are,” “King Creole”) is 84. Actor William Russ (“Boy Meets World,” “Wiseguy”) is 72. Actor Melanie Mayron (“thirtysomething”) is 70. Director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Trainspotting”) is 66. Actor Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 64. Drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 58. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 55. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is 54. Actor Kenneth Choi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 51. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 51. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 51. Actor-comedian Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts,” “The Walking Dead”) is 46. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 46. Actor Sam Witwer (“Smallville,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 45. Actor John Krasinski (“The Office”) is 43. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage The Elephant is 43. Actor Katie Featherston (“Paranormal Activity”) is 40. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman (“My Wife And Kids”) is 37.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.