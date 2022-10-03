Today in Entertainment History: John Lennon was born

On Oct. 9, 1940, John Lennon was born in Liverpool, England. In 1973, Elvis and Priscilla Presley were divorced in Santa Monica, California. They had been married since 1967 and had one child, Lisa Marie. In 1975, Sean Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, was born in New York, on his father’s birthday. In 1980, John Lennon celebrated his 40th birthday by releasing the single ”(Just Like) Starting Over.”

In 1985, moviemaker Orson Welles died. He was 70.

Also in 1985, Yoko Ono dedicated “Strawberry Fields” in New York’s Central Park to the memory of John Lennon.

In 1986, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical version of “Phantom of the Opera” opened in London. The $2.9 million show, based on a 1911 novel by Gaston Leroux, drew a six-minute standing ovation from the first night audience.

In 2011, Paul McCartney married Nancy Shevell in London.

Today’s birthdays: R&B singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 78. Singer Jackson Browne is 74. Actor Gary Frank (“Family”) is 72. Actor Robert Wuhl (“Arli$$”) is 71. Manager-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 70. Actor Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Monk”) is 69. Accordion player James Fearnley of The Pogues is 68. Actor Scott Bakula (BAK’-yoo-lah) is 68. Actor John O’Hurley (“Dancing With The Stars,” ″Seinfeld”) is 68. Actor-turned-producer Linwood Boomer (“Little House On The Prairie”) is 67. Actor Michael Pare (“Eddie and the Cruisers”) is 64. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 62. Singer-guitarist Kurt Neumann of The BoDeans is 61. Country singer Gary Bennett (BR549) is 58. Director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” ″Pan’s Labyrinth”) is 58. Singer P.J. Harvey is 53. Director Steve McQueen (“12 Years A Slave”) is 53. Actor Cocoa Brown (“Tyler Perry’s For Better Or Worse”) is 50. Actor Steve Burns (“Blues Clues”) is 49. Singer Sean Lennon is 47. Musician Lecrae is 43. Actor Brandon Routh (ROWTH) (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” ″Superman Returns”) is 43. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan (“Home Improvement”) is 41. Actor Spencer Grammer (“Greek”) is 39. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (VEE’-yah-seen-YOR) (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Actor Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 30. Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 29. Actor Jharrel (jah-REL’) Jerome (“When They See Us”) is 25.

