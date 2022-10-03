Today in Entertainment History: “Porgy and Bess” opened

On Oct. 10, 1935, the first black opera, “Porgy and Bess” by George Gershwin, opened in New York. In 1962, the BBC banned Bobby (Boris) Pickett’s song “Monster Mash” because it deemed the record offensive. In 1965, The Supremes made their first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” In 1978, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith were injured during a concert in Philadelphia when someone in the audience threw a cherry bomb onstage.

In 1979, the city of Los Angeles declared Fleetwood Mac Day as the group received its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also in 1979, the film “The Rose,” starring Bette Midler, premiered in Los Angeles.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Peter Coyote (KY’-oh-tee) is 81. Actor Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) is 76. Actor-dancer Ben Vereen is 76. Singer Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers is 74. Actor Jessica Harper (“Pennies From Heaven,” ″My Favorite Year) is 73. Singer-guitarist Midge Ure of Ultravox is 69. Singer David Lee Roth (Van Halen) is 68. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 64. Actor Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 63. Actor Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”) is 63. Bassist Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Guitarist Jim Glennie of James is 59. Drummer Mike Malinin (mal-IN’-in) of the Goo Goo Dolls is 55. Actor Manu Bennett (“Arrow”) is 53. Actor Joelle Carter (“Justified”) is 53. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs,” ″Reno 911!”) is 53. Actor Mario Lopez (“The X Factor,” ″Saved By The Bell”) is 49. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (“She’s All That,” ″Nash Bridges”) is 44. Singer Mya is 43. Actor Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) is 40. Singer Lzzy (LIH’-zee) Hale of Halestorm is 39. Singer Cherie is 38. Actor Rose McIver (“iZombie”) is 34. Actor Aimee Teegarden (“Friday Night Lights”) is 33.

