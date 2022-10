Today in Entertainment History: Shatner took space trip

On Oct. 13, 1962, the play “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Edward Albee opened on Broadway. In 1965, The Who recorded “My Generation” in London. In 1975, musician Neil Young underwent surgery in Los Angeles to have a growth removed from his vocal cords. In 1980, AC/DC’s “Back In Black” album went platinum.

On Oct. 13, 1962, the play “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Edward Albee opened on Broadway.

In 1965, The Who recorded “My Generation” in London.

In 1975, musician Neil Young underwent surgery in Los Angeles to have a growth removed from his vocal cords.

In 1980, AC/DC’s “Back In Black” album went platinum.

In 1985, guitarist Ricky Wilson of The B-52′s died of complications from AIDS. He was 32.

In 1992, the Supreme Court decided not to reinstate lawsuits alleging that Ozzy Osbourne’s music prompted the suicides of a Georgia teen and a South Carolina teen.

In 1995, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO’-pahk shah-KOOR’) was released after spending eight months in jail for groping and fondling a woman in a New York hotel room.

In 2002, ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard had emergency surgery for appendicitis in Paris. ZZ Top continued to tour with a replacement, the first time they used a replacement since they formed in 1969.

In 2022, actor William Shatner, at the age of 90, became the oldest person to go into space, as part of the Blue Origin space flight. It lasted 10 minutes and went 66 miles into space.

Today’s Birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 85. Actor Melinda Dillon (“A Christmas Story”) is 83. Musician Paul Simon is 81. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 78. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 76. Actor Demond Wilson (“Sanford and Son”) is 76. Singer Sammy Hagar is 75. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 74. Actor John Lone (“Rush Hour 2″) is 70. Model Beverly Johnson is 70. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 66. Singer Cherrelle is 63. Singer-actor-talk show host Marie Osmond is 63. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 62. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (tuh-KEE’-ah KRYS’-tal kee-MAH’) (“That’s So Raven”) is 60. Country singer John Wiggins is 60. Actor Christopher Judge (TV’s “Stargate SG-1”) is 58. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 58. Actor Reginald Ballard (“Martin,” ″The Bernie Mac Show”) is 57. Actor Kate Walsh (“Private Practice,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 55. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 54. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin (“My Wife and Kids,” ″Martin”) is 54. Country singer Rhett Akins is 53. TV personality Billy Bush is 51. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat,” ″Da Ali G Show”) is 51. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Junior of K’s Choice is 50. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 47. Actor Kiele (KEE’-lee) Sanchez (“Lost”) is 46. Singer Ashanti (ah-SHAHN’-tee) is 42. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 42. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 42. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 21.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.