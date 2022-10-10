Today in Entertainment History: “You Send Me” released

On Oct. 16, 1957, “You Send Me” by Sam Cooke was released. It was his first million-seller. In 1967, Joan Baez and about 120 other anti-draft demonstrators were arrested for blocking the entrance to a military center in Oakland, California. They were jailed for 10 days. In 1968, the New Yardbirds played their first concert at a club in London. They later changed their name to Led Zeppelin. In 1969, Leonard Chess died of a... READ MORE

On Oct. 16, 1957, “You Send Me” by Sam Cooke was released. It was his first million-seller.

In 1967, Joan Baez and about 120 other anti-draft demonstrators were arrested for blocking the entrance to a military center in Oakland, California. They were jailed for 10 days.

In 1968, the New Yardbirds played their first concert at a club in London. They later changed their name to Led Zeppelin.

In 1969, Leonard Chess died of a heart attack. He founded Chess Records with his brother Phil in the early 1950s.

In 1972, the members of Creedence Clearwater Revival announced they were breaking up.

In 1976, Stevie Wonder’s album “Songs In The Key Of Life” was released.

In 1992, singer Sinead (shuh-NAYD’) O’Connor was booed off the stage at a Madison Square Garden show honoring Bob Dylan’s 30 years of music. The crowd was still reacting to O’Connor’s appearance on Saturday Night Live” two weeks earlier, when she had torn up a picture of the pope.

In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel reunited for their first concert tour in two decades, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

In 2007, Ellen DeGeneres opened her talk show in tears because she had adopted a dog and then given it to her hairdresser’s daughters. The dog had been taken away by the adoption agency and DeGeneres felt bad for the girls.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Angela Lansbury is 97. Actor Barry Corbin (“One Tree Hill,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 82. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 79. Actor Suzanne Somers is 76. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 75. Producer-director David Zucker is 75. Actor Martha Smith (“Animal House,” ″Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 70. Actor Andy Kindler (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 66. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 64. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 63. Singer Bob Mould (MOLD) (Husker Du) is 62. Actor Randy Vasquez (“JAG”) is 61. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 60. Actor Christian Stolte (“Chicago Fire”) is 60. Actor Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” ″The Steve Harvey Show”) is 53. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 53. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 51. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 51. Actor Paul Sparks (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 51. Actor Kellie Martin (“Christy,” ″Life Goes On”) is 47. Singer-songwriter John Mayer (MAY’-er) is 45. Actor Jeremy Jackson (“Baywatch”) is 42. Actor Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 42. Actor Brea Grant (“Heroes”) is 41. Actor Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) is 30.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.